The Young and the Restless sneak peek of Neil Winters’ farewell shows the impact he had on Genoa City

The Young and the Restless has just released a promo video featuring scenes from this week’s tribute to the late Kristoff St. John. It is a tearjerker, and a testament to how much both the character of Neil Winters, as well as his portrayer, will be missed.

The news of Neil’s passing is first spoken of in tomorrow’s episode. Devon (Bryton James) goes upstairs to find out what is going on with his father and comes down with tears in his eyes, apparently finding the Winters patriarch dead.

He returns to the Society bash, where the rest of the family is wondering why Neil has not shown up yet and shares the awful news. Devon first tells Lily (Christel Khalil) with Cane (Daniel Goddard) coming to console her as she nearly collapses.

Scenes that follow during the week show Malcolm (Shemar Moore) saying, “I don’t want to think about a world without Neil Winters in it,” as well as all of Neil’s loved ones and close friends reacting to the horrible news.

Jack (Peter Bergman) says, “Neil didn’t just touch lives, he saved lives.” Fans know that Neil was a rock solid friend for Jack throughout his struggles, and especially for those that involved their mutual struggle to stay sober.

Get the tissues ready Y&R fans because this one is going to bring the tears!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.