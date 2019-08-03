The Young and the Restless: Did Adam just become head of the Newman family?

Did The Young the Restless fans witness the passing of the Newman power torch this week? In a blockbuster Friday cliffhanger, the Newman men were front and center, and it sure seemed as if hell had frozen over, or at the very least that a message was being sent.

First of all, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has been battling his rare blood condition like a champ. Fans would expect nothing less, but today he had an episode, and slumped down at his car, all alone. His crack doctor Nate (Sean Dominic), made him leave a voice mail, so he did the next logical thing and he called Jack (Peter Bergman)!

Yes, Jack raced downstairs to help his arch enemy. Did hell freeze over when I wasn’t looking? Perhaps this signals the thawing of the cold war between these two.

Even more amazing, Victor’s sons swore to fight to the death to reign supreme in the Newman realm. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) had it out in the park over custody of Christian. Nick stared his brother down and said he would do anything within his power to rid the family of his nuisance.

For his part, Adam had the nerve to say he was a younger, smarter version of Victor, so bring it!

Both of these startling developments sure seemed as if a couple of messages were being sent. One, that Victor is fallible. His doctor eventually got to his side, and Victor vowed to fight his disease, but was he very convincing?

Second, Adam referred to himself as a smarter and younger version of Victor, and it sure sounded like he was claiming the title of the alpha male.

Could it be that Victor has made his last stand? Is this latest ignoble illness going to be the thing that falls the mighty oak, allowing the acorns to take over?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.