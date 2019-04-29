The Bold and the Beautiful star Rena Sofer shares exciting relationship news

The Bold and the Beautiful star Rena Sofer has just dropped a magnificent bombshell and revealed that she and her ex-husband Sanford Bookstaver are getting married again! The announcement came in the form of an Instagram photo.

Rena Sofer first married Bookstaver in 2003 and the couple welcomed their daughter in 2005.

The couple eventually divorced but it looks like a happily ever after is in the cards for them after all.

Prior to joining the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful, Rena Sofer starred as Lois Cerullo on General Hospital, a role she won a Daytime Emmy Award for in 1995.

A California native, Rena Sofer also appeared on the soaps Another World and Loving, and her screen credits include Melrose Place, Seinfeld, Friends, Heroes, Two and a Half Men, Monk, and Criminal Minds.

She has played Quinn Fuller on B&B since 2013. Her alter ego is one maniacal lady, having done some hysterically inappropriate things since her debut. This includes kidnapping an amnesiac Liam (Scott Clifton) and deluding him into believing they were a committed couple named Adam and Eve.

Currently, Quinn is in the midst of breaking up her son Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) romance and never seems at a loss for devious words or deeds.

Congratulations on your happy news Rena, we wish you and your beautiful family a lifetime of happiness!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.