The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Xander overhears a secret conversation

The Bold and the Beautiful teasers reveal that the main ladies involved in the baby swap switch go at it again, but there is a third party who is now in on the secret!

Flo (Katrina Bowden) gets another earful from Zoe (Kiara Barnes) about how she is tempting fate by remaining in L.A. Smug Zoe thinks that Flo is crazy to stick around and endanger them as well as her father, the infamous baby swap doc.

Of course, Zoe is trying to protect her own skin as she is now an accessory to this sordid fraud, but Flo isn’t the same Vegas girl she was a few short months ago.

When she came to town, she was a casino worker who had a crush on a bad luck gambler. She was only too happy to help him pull a con and stay out of trouble. Whatever happened to that six-figure bonus he gave her?

Fast forward a few months, and now, she has moved on up to a ritzy mansion and regained the love of her life, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She’s a Logan girl now and appreciating all of the perks that title brings. In other words, Cinderella has her feller and a whole lot more!

Flo is so done with all of this drama that she tells Zoe, Que sera, sera!

That would be all well and good except that someone was eavesdropping on their heated exchange. Xander (Adain Bradley) is smart enough to realize that these two are up to their ears in no good. He probably couldn’t care less about Flo, but he loves Zoe and demands to know what she’s involved in.

How many more people will learn the secret about Hope’s baby before Hope does? At this rate, Will (Finnegan George) will find out before she does!

Is the gig finally up on the baby switch? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.