The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Thomas come face to face

The Bold and the Beautiful is kicking things up as relationships are turned upside down just in time for May sweeps. A lot is happening in Los Angeles and it all is tied to those sneaky dealings by Reese (Wayne Brady).

Viewers have watched as Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) returned with his son, swooping into Hope’s (Annika Noelle) life and trying to win her back. His plan is about to be foiled, but will that stop him from continuing to manipulate the grieving mother?

The Bold and the Beautiful shakes up relationships

Yesterday, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers watched as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) ended things. While it wasn’t a shock as it looked like the writers were heading to a Wyatt/Flo (Katrina Bowden) hookup, the reasoning was a bit off.

Sally knows all about Thomas’ plans for Hope. When Wyatt found the text messages between his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend, he jumped to the wrong conclusion. Even so, the truth didn’t make him change his mind. In fact, he was disgusted by what he learned.

Wyatt’s call to Liam (Scott Clifton) put him on a plane right back to Los Angeles from Paris. After hearing that Thomas was moving in on Hope, he was fired up and ready to get home.

What will happen on The Bold and the Beautiful today?

Now that Liam is aware of what Thomas has been planning, he is coming home to confront him. Of course, no one but Wyatt knows that he will be home sooner than anticipated and that is going to cause some conflict.

Hope is aware of Thomas’ feelings but she doesn’t feel the same way. His thoughts were that he could woo her away by giving her an already-made family. With the loss of Beth, she was beginning to think motherhood wasn’t in the cards.

Meanwhile, all of this is happening as a direct result of Reese and his selfish baby swap. It is only a matter of time before the truth comes out and Beth is reunited with her parents. But, will that save Hope and Liam’s marriage or strain it?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.