The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe does the unexpected and Quinn cheers Shauna on

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal that the relationship between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) may be more than a ploy from both sides.

A lot is banking on Zoe promising to find out what Thomas’ true intentions are. Liam (Scott Clifton) is worried about how she will be able to separate her desire to work for Forrester versus her want to be with Thomas.

The two go on a date next week on The Bold and the Beautiful and lines will be blurred. Zoe may not be able to continue with her plan if her heart grows more fond of Thomas.

She knows that his feelings for Hope (Annika Noelle) have been twisted and fixating, but will her desire to monopolize his attention win out?

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants to fix things with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She talked to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about her wants and made it completely clear that she loves her husband.

As the two reminisce next week, there are still several things that have to work out for their marriage to get back on track.

Shauna (Denise Richards) is waiting in the wings with Quinn (Rena Sofer) cheering her on. She wants to be with Ridge, but with Brooke still nosing around, that isn’t possible.

Look for the Logan women to come together and try and battle the Vegas BFFs as the quest to conquer Ridge begins.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) will be back to stir up some drama for Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

The actress took time off to film a movie, and she has come back just in time to throw a curveball into the mix. After donating her kidney to save her aunt, Wyatt has softened toward his first love.

Will they reconcile and leave Sally on the floor, picking up the pieces of her life once again?

With another holiday week in play, there will be some programming changes.

On December 31, the east coast viewers will enjoy a new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful while the west coast will be preempted for The Sun Bowl.

On January 1, the east coast will see an encore episode of the CBS soap while the west coast will see the episode they missed from the day before.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.