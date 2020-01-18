The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke declares war on Quinn

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a war among Forrester women is coming. Which lady will take the winning title?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) are at odds. Everything began just a few days ago when the former took her complaints to the latter’s husband. Eric (John McCook) is smack in the middle and his decisions in the coming week will make waves.

Quinn isn’t going to let Brooke banish her back to Las Vegas. She heard everything she said to Eric and confronted her about all of it. Brooke believes that Quinn is gunning for Shauna (Denise Richards) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to be together.

The two got physical and Quinn knocked Brooke off her feet. Now, the women have declared war on one another. Given the history on The Bold and the Beautiful with Quinn, going up against her isn’t going to end well. She vows to end Brooke Logan once and for all.

Now that Brooke knows someone is gunning for her man, she is going to do whatever it takes to make Quinn miserable. She still has some control over Eric as he will tell his wife that Shauna must go back to Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) house mid-week. This is going to send Quinn into a tailspin, leaving fans wondering how far she will go to take Brooke down.

Read More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas goes after Shauna

Everyone will be put on notice as these two decide to keep the battle alive and try to beat one another. Brooke believes she is untouchable with Eric on her side, but will he surprise her and choose to honor his wife instead?

Be sure to tune in next week to find out just how far Brooke and Quinn will go in their quest to teach the other one a lesson.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.