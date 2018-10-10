The Bold and the Beautiful speculation: Robin Givens returns, is Hope’s baby in trouble?

The Bold and the Beautiful speculation is heating up with the announcement that Robin Givens is back for another stint as Dr. Phillips. Does this mean that something is seriously wrong with Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby?

Robin Givens reprises her role as Dr. Phillips on October 19 and 22. In a town as big as L.A., it’s suspect that seemingly the only OB/GYN that both Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can take advantage of is Dr. Phillips!

What brings the doctor onscreen? Her first airdate is a Friday cliffhanger episode, followed by the following Monday episode. With the news of Givens’ return, the rumor mill is already churning that Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) experience baby trouble!

We last saw the busy doctor on August 29, and prior to that back in April. It’s not often that the doctor is shown onscreen and when she does appear, it’s usually to handle a crisis.

The last crisis occurred when Dr. Phillips could not hear the baby’s heartbeat. It was a tense moment or three for the expectant parents, but thankfully, in the end, all was fine for Lope.

But Hope is under a lot of pressure at the moment, and pressure and pregnancy don’t mix! She’s been marginalized at Forrester, and playing second fiddle is hard on the designing diva. Could there be another emergency that Lope must endure?

Let’s hope not because this couple deserves some happiness after all they’ve been through. Nonetheless, tune in next week to find out what happens with Lope and their unborn bundle.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.