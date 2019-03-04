Soap vet Robin Strasser has joined Days of our Lives

Days of Our Lives fans have something extraordinary to cheer about as legendary actress Robin Strasser is the latest soap vet to join the NBC soap. Strasser is best known to daytime fans as Dorian Lord from the defunct ABC soap, One Life to Live.

The latest edition of Soap Opera Digest reports that Strasser will be joining DOOL, but there are no details on who she will be playing.

The Emmy award-winning actress made her soap debut in 1964 on The Secret Storm. There she played Iris Ocasek for three years later. Strasser then moved on to play Another World’s Rachel Davis, a role she played until 1974.

Robin Strasser Clarifies Days of Our Lives Casting News Tweet! – https://t.co/hiv7qLb0oS via @Shareaholic NOVEMBER 12, 2017 Nixed rumor I'd b joining DAYS-cut to FEB 2019 THEY called-I JUMPED -You can't SAY #SupportThe4 & NOT let them in when they KNOCK on your door- #DOOL yes;-) — robin strasser (@robinstrasser) February 27, 2019

She followed up that run with a stint on All My Children, playing Christina Karras. For many soap fans, Strasser will always be known as indomitable Dorian Lord, the business titan, fierce mom, and mortal enemy of Victoria Lord, her once-upon-a-time step-daughter.

There is speculation that Strasser may be playing the character of Vivian Alamain, although Vivian supposedly died last May. But hey, it’s soapland, and folks have at least nine lives to live!

Vivian is Stefan’s (Tyler Christopher) mom, so it makes sense to bring her character back as he is popular, and until recently, a front-burner character.

If Vivian does make it back to Salem, there will be plenty of mischief for her to get up to.

For starters, there’s the litigious Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) debacle that she was a part of. Leo’s mom Diana is now on the canvas in the form of the incomparable Judith Chapman. It would be heaven to see these two grande dames go at it, in classic soapy fashion!

Then there’s Stefan, who is housing vixen Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) at the DiMera mansion, something Vivian would likely frown upon. She is the only woman that should be in her son’s life after all!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.