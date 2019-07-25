Nina on GH: Cynthia Watros is bringing new perspective to General Hospital

The role of Nina on General Hospital has been a very touchy subject among soap fans. The role was originated by Michelle Stafford, and Cynthia Watros recently took over following her exit from the ABC soap.

Immediately, there was a lot of talk about what Cynthia Watros was or wasn’t doing as Nina on GH. When a new actress steps into the role after someone played it for so long, there is always going to be some pushback. The character is headed in a different direction now, and while Watros is trying her best as Nina, it isn’t up to par for some.

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) has been doing press with Cynthia Watros for a while. Several of their photos have been shared on social media. Continuously, he vouches for how awesome she is to work with. That has to mean something, right?

While Cynthia Watros may never be the same Nina General Hospital fans knew and tolerated for years, she is here to stay. She has brought a softer and less anxiety-ridden version of Nina to GH. Instead of being over the top and quirky, she is more firm with her words and a little more even-tempered.

Now that Nina is in a bind with Jax (Ingo Rademacher) in Port Charles and as the boss of Crimson, Cynthia Watros’ version of Nina may be just what is needed. The more stealthy decisions and plans in advance have come in handy. She has the upper hand knowing about Jax’s file on Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck).

Watching the scenes between Nina and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) where she was apologizing for letting Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) overhear their conversation where she talked about the baby Willow had forced a new opinion about the actress. The genuine pain in her voice and apology was something that made this Nina unique.

Michelle Stafford’s version of the character was more crass and uppity. She was outspoken and loud, getting in the face of those who disagree with her. It was classic Nina when she went toe to toe with Willow over the classroom business, but an apology wasn’t something anyone could have seen the old Nina doing.

Even though some viewers may still be upset over the casting change, giving Cynthia Watros a shot moving forward will likely pay off. She hasn’t been given a lot to work with following the swap, but when she was given a little, Watros gave it her all. The scenes between her and Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht) in the hospital were really, really good.

Remembering that Michelle Stafford chose to leave is also important. Viewers have no idea what the long-term plan for Nina on GH was or has been. A recast was necessary and Cynthia Watros gave an audition they thought fit the bill.

As the story with Jax/Valentin/Cassandra plays out, Cynthia Watros will have her time to shine. Sweeps will be coming up, and hopefully, the General Hospital writers will give Nina a fresh story and some viewers why they hired Watros in the first place.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.