Mark Grossman’s debut as Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless was worth the wait!

For The Young and the Restless fans looking for instant analysis of Mark Grossman’s nuAdam, the prognosis is promising!

Today the news dropped among Adam Newman’s family and enemies in Genoa City that the rascal is back from the dead, and Billy (Jason Thompson) had the best response; “Adam’s hard drive has been erased?!”

In comparison to the old Adam (Justin Hartley), this one has the broody mumbles down pat, likewise, he’s devastatingly handsome, and has acting chops to spare.

There are a couple of question marks, however. As for his chemistry with Sharon (Sharon Case), it’s too soon to tell. These two were a scorching hot couple in the past, but we need to see some hands-on action in order to determine the heat factor between these two. Heck, even a smoldering sideways glance could do the trick!

And, I’m pretty sure that the old Adam never draped a black leather jacket, a la Stone Cold (Steve Burton) on General Hospital, around his hunky shoulders.

Then there’s that new Newman name, Spider. The good news is, he responded when Sharon called him Adam, so maybe he won’t insist on the arachnid moniker. We’ll see.

How long it takes Adam to get back to corporate raider mode if ever, remains to be seen. Apparently, he was a homeless train hobo when he landed in Vegas and Victor found him.

For now, fans have got to be delighted that the bad boy is back on screen. The other Newman kids Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) have just a bit too much sweetness poking out around the edges. Adam is all sour and spice, with ruthlessness a game he’s never walked away from.

One thing seems clear in all of the amnesia-shrouded haze, it’s almost certain that an ugly custody battle for Christian is looming. Adam has a pic of the adorable tot, and rumor is hot that he will battle Nick for his son!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.