Kristoff St. John dead: What happened to actor who played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless?

Kristoff St. John was found dead in his home. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless fans were met with sad news this morning. Kristoff St. John was found dead in his home yesterday.

This news has rocked the soap community as Kristoff St. John has had a troubled couple of years. He took a downward spiral after his son Julian committed suicide in 2014. Since then, St. John has battled with the extreme lows of losing a child to suicide.

Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless

Back in 1991, The Young and the Restless fans were introduced to Neil Winters. Kristoff St. John earned nine Daytime Emmy nominations for his role. In recent months, he was used sparingly on The Young and the Restless, but it was hoped by fans that after Mal Young was fired, the older characters would be incorporated more.

Aside from his nominations from his role on The Young and the Restless, Kristoff St. John won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

What happened to Julian St. John?

Back in 2014, Kristoff St. John lost his son Julian. He had battled mental health issues and was in a facility when he took his life. The incident took a huge toll on Kristoff, something he talked about a lot in recent years.

In 2017, Kristoff St. John considered taking his own life but was saved after the police intervened. He was placed on a psych hold and had taken time off The Young and the Restless.

Right now, no official cause of death has been released for Kristoff St. John. It has been reported that alcohol may have been a factor, but no foul play is suspected.