Joe Lando debuts as Judge McMullen on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will recognize a familiar face today as Joe Lando, former star of One Life to Live and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, appears on The Bold and the Beautiful as Judge Craig McMullen.

The judge is presiding over Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) pitched custody battle.

Television fans know the handsome and talented Lando from his 1993-1998 starring role on Dr. Quinn, where he played opposite Jane Seymour. Lando played rugged mountain man Byron Sully, and Seymour starred as the title character.

But soap fans know and love Lando from his former roles as Jake on ABC’s One Life to Live and Macauley on CBS’s Guiding Light.

Lando is thrilled to be back on the small screen and he’s posted several pics on his Twitter showing some of his upcoming scenes. Dollar Bill and Katie are ready to wage war in the courtroom, but one look at Lando’s social media reveal that all may not be as it seems!

Here Come the Judge!!! Watch me on @BandB_CBS pic.twitter.com/9mvTUSApe9 — Joe Lando (@Joe_Lando) September 19, 2018

When the custody battle got complicated by Katie’s lightning quick engagement to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Dollar Bill hollered back that he would not take the suspiciously convenient move laying down. He even threatened to marry his lawyer Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to level the playing field; Justin was not impressed!

But there may be another bombshell twist in the works ready to muck up the fairness of the trial. Pics that Lando has posted show him with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who has a vested interest in the case. Ridge wants his brother Thorne to have a happy family life, something he’s lacked.

But he also has deep pockets and a deep hatred of Bill. These two almost came to blows this week arguing about the trial, and Ridge vowed that Thorne would triumph in the end.

Will Ridge bribe the judge to come to a conclusion favorable to Katie? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.