Is Morgan alive and returning to General Hospital?

General Hospital has been talking a lot about Morgan Corinthos in recent weeks. It has officially been two years since his untimely “death,” with no remains being recovered after the explosion. Of course, that has given some viewers hope that Morgan may return to Port Charles, but is it actually happening?

Bryan Craig departed the role of Morgan Corinthos to attempt other endeavors. He has made movies and is currently part of the Grand Hotel cast, a show that is set to debut on ABC at some point in 2019. Craig has been speaking about GH a lot, but he doesn’t mean General Hospital, he means Grand Hotel.

The storyline surrounding Morgan’s death was left hanging. Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) son was the casualty of a car bomb planted by Julian Jerome (William deVry). It was not intended for his enemy, though, but it was set to get rid of Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker), the sister who was making his life miserable and costing him everything.

Viewers have been left wondering whether or not Morgan Corinthos would reappear in Port Charles at some point. Yesterday, his family held a memorial service on the two-year anniversary of his death. It was a touching tribute to remember the young man who impacted the lives of so many in town.

There have been several hints that Morgan could return to General Hospital in the future, but each time, viewers’ hopes are squashed when nothing comes of it. At this point, it doesn’t look like Bryan Craig will ever return to the role. If General Hospital writers decide there is a need for Morgan, a recast is all but certain at this point.

As the weeks lead up to November sweeps, Morgan Corinthos is heavy on the minds of his family. With everything happening in Port Charles, the loss they are feeling is profound. He may never actually return to the small screen, but the writers are making certain he is a part of what is happening anyway.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.