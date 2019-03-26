Is Maxie on General Hospital pregnant in real life? Kirsten Storms’ wardrobe sparks questions

26th March 2019 3:27 PM ET

Maxie has been a staple on General Hospital for years. Kirsten Storms has been on and off as Maxie Jones, taking a few breaks for health reasons when warranted. Now, she is front and center once again because General Hospital viewers have taken notice of her wardrobe.

As Maxie Jones, Kirsten Storms has been made the bad guy and been set up to win. Her character is versatile, offering forgiveness to Peter August (Wes Ramsey) in order to move forward after losing her husband, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey).

Is Kirsten Storms pregnant in real life?

Several General Hospital fans have been wondering if Kirsten Storms is expecting a baby in real life. This has likely come up again because the wardrobe picked for Maxie Jones is filled with flowy clothing. It is not only comfortable, but it is also very business chic.

Right now, Kirsten Storms has not addressed the pregnancy speculation on social media. Last year, she did address the same rumors and it was apparent she was not pleased about the comments. It doesn’t appear that Storms is expecting in real life at all.

She does have a daughter who she shares with Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash. The two worked together on General Hospital and were married for a short while. Currently, they are co-parenting Harper Rose, and both share photos of their little ballerina on social media.

What is next for Maxie on General Hospital?

At this point, Maxie is trying to figure out where she fits with Peter. Are they meant to be friends or something more? Not everyone is thrilled with her choice to keep him in her life, especially Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Currently, the two are working on proving Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is not Nina’s (Michelle Stafford) daughter. While viewers all know the truth, it is going to be hard for Maxie to deliver the news.

It doesn’t look like another pregnancy is in the works for Maxie. Baby James is almost a year old and the relationship she has with Peter isn’t quite ready to blossom into a family just yet.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.