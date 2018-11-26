Is Kiki leaving General Hospital?

General Hospital fans have been wondering if Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) would be hanging around Port Charles for the long term. Rumors have been circulating that she could meet her demise in the form of murder. After all, that is how her father’s life ended.

Several months ago, it was announced that Hayley Erin was cast in one of the lead roles for the Pretty Little Liars spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. She initially intended to film both. With the new show set to premiere in May 2019, it looks like the filming schedule may have forced her to choose.

At this point, it looks like Hayley Erin may be exiting her role as Kiki on General Hospital.

Today’s episode ended with Griffin (Matt Cohen) arriving at the church without her while she was still at home. Just as she was about to leave, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) showed up.

There has been a lot of talk of Ryan killing Kiki as a sign of affection for Ava (Maura West). He has confirmed he is interested in pursuing her and a love killing wouldn’t be shocking for someone like him. The biggest issues are that he is doing it under the guise that he is Kevin Collins.

November sweeps have been largely based on Ryan Chamberlain and his portrayal in the life of his twin brother, Kevin Collins.

The murder of Mary Pat (Patricia Bethune) is still unsolved but the police know it was someone trying to frame Carly (Laura Wright). Of course, viewers know that Ryan wants to keep Carly from nosing around the psych hospital lest she could find his drugged up brother.

While there has been no official confirmation that Hayley Erin is leaving General Hospital, the possibility looks incredibly probable. All of the signs are there and after this week, there may no longer be a Kiki Jerome in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.