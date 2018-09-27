How old is Finn on General Hospital: Michael Easton is ageless!

General Hospital fans will see a lot more of hottie Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) in the coming days and weeks as the talented doctor is now tasked with saving his dad’s life. And let’s not forget his role as super spy Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) arm candy!

As Finn takes center stage, many General Hospital fans are wondering just how old this seemingly ageless actor is. In reality, Finn’s portrayer, Michael Easton is 51 years young, so he must be sipping from a fountain of youth power drink that the rest of us don’t know about.

Of course, we can guess that Finn is somewhere in that ballpark as he’s been practicing medicine for a while now, with Port Charles’ General Hospital being his latest stint.

He has a younger brother Chase (Josh Swickard) and a father, Gregory Chase (James Read) so let’s just say he’s old enough to have had plenty of drama and backstory with each, which is driving his current storyline.

Of course, Easton is familiar to soap fans for his many and varied daytime roles including prior gigs on GH as John McBain, Caleb Morley, and Silas Clay. Way back in 2012, Easton crossed over with his original One Life to Love role, for the purpose of bringing down master mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

A year later, Easton took on another role on General Hospital as a different character, Caleb Morley, who was a look-alike to John McBain. Also that year, he appeared as Silas Clay, before finally settling into the role of Hamilton Finn. Whew!

After settling into town, fans saw Finn battle a nasty drug addiction but emerge triumphantly. He’s now in a relationship with sexy and sensuous Anna, who adores her sometimes-prickly man of science.

But estranged dad Gregory (James Read) is now in town causing complications. He’s dying, and needs the best infectious disease specialist in the world to save his life — his son Finn!

Finn is not too fond of dear old pop, actually, he wouldn’t mind if he never saw him again. Making family matters even more complicated, Finn is ambivalent about his kid brother, Chase, who popped up in town earlier this year.

In part, due to Anna’s encouragement, Finn and Chase have managed to take baby steps toward building a relationship, in spite of Finn’s reservations. But just as these three were set to have a get-to-know-you dinner, the atmosphere was radically altered when Finn’s father appeared out of the blue.

Finn went berserk and accused his brother of orchestrating the whole thing. Chase denied it and Gregory corroborated his story. But no one was prepared for the bombshell that was about to explode when Gregory announced his real reason for being in Port Charles.

At first, Finn refused to try and help his dad, citing ethics and the law or some such gobbly gook. But after pressure from Chase, Finn acquiesced and reluctantly agreed to try and save his pop. Aw!

Stay tuned fans, this sizzling plotline is about to become hot and heavy in more ways than one!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.