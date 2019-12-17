General Hospital’s best performers in 2019: Who made our list?

General Hospital has had a very intense year. Coming off everything that happened in 2018, 2019 was filled with confessions, realizations, and setbacks.

Some actors gave outstanding performances, possibly earning them Daytime Emmy nods going forward.

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait)

Michael (Chad Duell) asked Willow to talk to Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) about Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Seeing her tell her story and the emotion coming through was a turning point in the character of Willow.

Katelyn MacMullen gave an outstanding performance that came across as if she was in the moment and remembering exactly what she went through.

Max Gail (Mike Corbin)

Earlier this year, Max Gail took home the Daytime Emmy for his work as Mike Corbin on General Hospital. His portrayal of a man with Alzheimer’s who is steadily declining has been amazing.

Watching the heartbreak and the outbursts was surreal for many viewers who have been in this position with their own family members. Gail’s work opposite Vernee Watson (Stella) and Maurice Benard (Sonny) has been phenomenal.

Tamara Braun (Kim Nero)

Say what you will about what General Hospital did to the grief-stricken mom, but Tamara Braun knocked it out of the park in the aftermath of losing her son.

Watching Oscar (Garren Stitt) die wasn’t easy for the mom who had raised him alone. He was all she had left, and when he was gone, she fell apart. Kim Braun’s performances were beyond believable over the weeks and months following her unimaginable loss.

William Lipton (Cameron Webber)

After being kidnapped by Shiloh, Cameron learned of his intention to make him Drew (Billy Miller). Thankfully, Franco (Roger Howarth) stepped in and saved his step-son from the procedure.

William Lipton and his portrayal during the aftermath of the procedure turned out brilliant. His attempt to reel Franco back in from his Drew memories was endearing and the emotions came across as authentic. As far as younger male performers in the soap world, this guy rates at the top.

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan Chamberlain/Kevin Collins)

The double duty played by Jon Lindstrom was amazing. The reveal of Ryan Chamberlain being back in Port Charles set the town into a frenzy.

Every movement was an indication of which man was standing in front of someone at any given time on General Hospital. Lindstrom was able to make both Ryan Chamberlain and Kevin Collins different. Viewers watched as he moved between characters, playing some very intense scenes.

Maura West (Ava Jerome)

Following her performance when she found out her daughter had been murdered, Maura West continued to bring very real emotions to the forefront with Ava Jerome. Her intense feelings for the man who killed her daughter were conflicting, leaving her to lash out and want immediate revenge.

Throughout the year, Maura has given Ava life and in different situations, she has been able to stand out as a performer. Hopefully, West has been looking into a Daytime Emmy reel!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.