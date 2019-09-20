General Hospital star Maurice Benard’s memoir available for pre-order

General Hospital fans who can’t get enough of Maurice Benard and his stellar on-air talent can now bring a part of him home! His new book, Nothing General About It: Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital, is set for release next year and pre-orders are now being taken.

Bernard’s long-awaited memoir explores both his personal and professional lives. Onscreen he’s played Sonny Corinthos, mobster, coffee purveyor, and devoted husband and father for a quarter of a century.

Fans will also be treated to glimpses of Benard’s home life including his small-town childhood, trying relationship with his father, and raising four children of his own.

Viewers know that after Benard was diagnosed with bipolar disorder he requested that the General Hospital powers that be write his condition into the show.

Since then, he has played Sonny’s bipolar disorder with searing honesty and gritty rawness. Bringing his real life to reel life, Benard has brought much-needed awareness to millions of people who otherwise may have gone undiagnosed or not gotten the help they need.

I’m so emotional and proud to be able to finally let everyone read about the story of my life “Nothing General About It”. https://t.co/bvsqcEwtWm pic.twitter.com/7zEBFb3bgV — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) September 19, 2019

In his book, Maurice Benard details how the onset of his bipolar disorder manifested as extreme mood swings.

He doesn’t hold back or sugar coat anything as he explores how he struggled to progress in his career and maintain a healthy relationship with his wife, even as the disorder took its toll.

The actor describes difficult times being medicated and hospitalized as well as the struggles he’s endured to manage the disorder while working.

The book is an inspirational read for anyone living with mental health issues and offers valuable advice and insight for getting through the darkest of days.

Rounding out the book, Maurice Benard gives profuse praise to his family and colleagues, recognizing their support and love as a key part of his journey.

Thank you HarperCollins, Sue Black, GH Producer Frank Valentini and my family for making my book cover reveal so special. “Nothing General About” available 4/7/20 but you can pre-order it now: https://www.harpercollins.com/9780062973375/nothing-general-about-it Posted by Maurice Benard on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Maurice Benard’s incredible book, Nothing General About It: Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital, is set to debut April 7, 2020, but it is available now for pre-order.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.