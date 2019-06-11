General Hospital star Maurice Benard takes ALS challenge on Instagram to raise awareness

Maurice Benard is one of the most recognizable men in daytime television. As Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital, he lives and breathes for his family. In real life, it appears the two men are similar.

Earlier today, Maurice Benard posted a video to Instagram showing himself taking a pie in the face in order to help raise awareness for ALS. He was challenged by Kelly Clark whose husband Dwight passed away from the awful disease.

ALS is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The actual medical term for it is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. People who suffer from this terrible disease see their muscles lose the ability to function. That is caused by the nerve cells breaking down. As of now, the cause is unknown.

In the video, Maurice Benard talks about his friend Dwight Clark who lost his battle with ALS just a little over a year after being diagnosed.

Clark played for the San Francisco 49ers for nine seasons and was widely known among NFL fans. Benard did this for his friend, something that just reiterates the kindness he exudes.

General Hospital fans can follow the hashtag #alschallenge on Instagram to see the other videos people are making that are similar to the one Maurice Benard made.

In his video, Benard challenged all of his General Hospital co-stars but specifically mentioned Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks). Will they be up for the challenge?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.