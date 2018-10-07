General Hospital spoilers: Port Charles is rocked by Nelle’s return

She’s baaack General Hospital fans! The vixen that we love to hate, Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier), turns up like a bad penny this week. What’s the reason?

Showrunners are keeping a tight lid on the exact details, but some fans are burning up social media speculating that Nelle has a Nina (Michelle Stafford) connection!

Could it be that Nelle is the long-lost daughter that Nina, Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) are so desperate to locate? So far, mysterious newbie Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has been crowned as the lucky one, but all that could change with Nelle’s sudden reappearance.

We last saw the deliciously deceptive woman in August when she scandalously planned to kill her husband Michael (Chad Duell) via a tampered car. Instead, Nelle came out the big loser.

In a dynamic, drama-filled one-two punch of a storyline, Nelle gave birth to her baby in the middle of nowhere after the car crashed, but then handed it off to a gobsmacked Brad (Parry Shen), who had just lost the baby he adopted with Lucas (Ryan Carnes).

That deception is still playing out, but Nelle was sent to prison for her deceptive gaslighting of Carly (Laura Wright).

No doubt, Michael will be stunned to see his ex back in Port Charles. Her appearance is limited, however, so whatever bombshell she has to drop will no doubt be one for the ages.

Of course, it’s just as likely that she will pop up to reveal the truth about her baby as it is that she turns out to be Nina’s daughter.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Lanier described her return as a bit daunting. “Not doing it for two months, I felt like, ‘Oh, wait. I forgot pretty much everything.’ Mentally, it was a little overwhelming at first.” Lanier wouldn’t spill the beans on why her character is back, except to tease that Nelle has, “some unfinished business with some people.”

No doubt the anxiety faded quickly for the Daytime Emmy Award winner the minute she stepped in front of the cameras.

Lanier came to GH in 2016 and she made an immediate impression as the backstabbing villain who wanted to take down Carly at all costs. Since her exit, the talented actress has devoted her time to film and primetime ventures.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.