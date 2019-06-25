General Hospital spoilers: Kim asks Drew for a favor, Willow explodes, and Sonny has a plan

General Hospital spoilers reveal that one irate lady vents at her son’s biological father, a desperate lady begs her baby daddy, and yet another woman threatens her baby daddy!

In case you missed the end of Monday’s episode, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) calmly walked into Charlie’s Pub and promptly smacked Julian (William deVry) across those exquisitely chiseled cheekbones of his. She had just found out from Lucas (Ryan Carnes) about his meddling in the baby Wiley drama. Bobbie continues to rant at the stunned man, but it takes a toll on her health.

Is it possible that Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) claims another life, albeit by accident this time?

Elsewhere, the sneaky cad is with his baby mama Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) in court and he can’t help but have the last laugh.

The judge has ruled in his favor and against her. Willow loses her cool, calm, composure and starts yelling. She threatens to say something leaving everyone with their mouths open. What happened to the shrinking violet schoolmarm?

Does she let loose with a truth bomb, or does the judge have her thrown out before she can spill the beans?

Elsewhere, Dev (Ashton Arbab) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) are spotted by someone who definitely doesn’t like what he sees. Cam (William Lipton) is outside performing his community service, and when he gets a load of these two, he blows a fuse.

In one of his trademark blusters, Cam accuses Dev of being a thief.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) needs to think fast to keep the boy who helped him in Turkey in the U.S.

Will Carly (Laura Wright) buy the scheme Sonny is selling?

Poor Kim (Tamara Braun) is desperate to be a mom again. She invites Drew (Billy Miller) over and offers him tea and herself on a platter. Well, actually she’s a bit more discrete. She tells the stunned man that she wants them to make a baby in order to keep Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) memory alive.

