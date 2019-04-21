General Hospital spoilers: Ingo Rademacher’s return as Jax revealed

Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) is headed back to Port Charles soon! It has been over two months since the initial announcement came by way of a video shared by General Hospital on Valentine’s Day.

Ingo Rademacher left General Hospital back in 2017 and ended up on The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester. The reception for his portrayal of the role was mixed and when it was revealed that he was headed back to reprise the role of Jax, many viewers were excited.

When will Jax return to General Hospital?

Last month, Ingo Rademacher teased that he was filming again but did not reveal an exact date when his screen debut. According to the way that General Hospital films, it was assumed he would be around for May sweeps.

Entertainment Weekly was able to share a sneak peek of Jax’s first day in Port Charles and announced that May 7 is when Ingo Rademacher would be seen on General Hospital for the first time. With just a little over two weeks away, viewers are excited to see why he is returning.

Why is Jax back in Port Charles?

With everything good on the CarSon (Carly and Sonny) front, it is a little bizarre that Jax would come home. Of course, Joss (Eden McCoy) is his daughter and given what she is facing with Oscar (Garren Stitt), he may be around to ensure that she is okay.

Carly (Laura Wright) is currently pregnant with Sonny’s (Maurice Benard). This baby was a huge shock all around (including viewers!). With all of the stress in her life, could she have called Jax home to help with Joss and the impending loss of Oscar?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.