General Hospital spoilers for next week: Shiloh gets shady, Frew is a handful, and Dustin comes through

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that a ton of torment is set to rock Port Charles, with your favorite characters caught up in the storm. There is a lot of action to talk about so let’s not waste another minute!

Is Dustin (Mark Lawson) too good to be true? He seems nice enough, but something about him makes viewers wonder what he’s hiding behind that killer smile and rippling muscles. Once again he plays white knight, but should Lulu (Emme Rylan) be concerned about his true intentions?

Franco (Roger Howarth) is not making anyone’s life easy after his inheritance of Drew’s (Billy Miller) memories. Frew has got Scott (Kin Shriner) worried sick. And of course, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is beside herself.

One person who isn’t dismayed by Frew’s presence is Kim (Tamara Braun). But can she be trusted? Next week Liz tries reaching out to her but gets the cold shoulder.

What does Finn (Michael Easton) discover that makes his eyes pop out? Chances are good the global infections expert extraordinaire stumbles upon a startling revelation he didn’t see coming!

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) are both caught off guard. TJ (Tajh Bellow) does something that stuns his mom, and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) makes a shocking offer to Curtis.

Valentin offers a boatload of money for Curtis’ discrete help. He has been very worried about Jordan’s medical expenses, so this will push his conscience in a direction it may not want to go.

Family time is on the agenda as well next week. Kim goes to Oscar’s meadow to find answers and the peace she needs to move on.

Sisters Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) meet up as well.

And what would the week be without some sinister shenanigans from Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin)? Once again he tries to pull something shady, but is anyone buying what he has to sell?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.