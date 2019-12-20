General Hospital spoilers for next week: A Christmas Carol and preemptions

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap reveal that Port Charles will tell a story as some of the other storylines take a backseat during Christmas week.

Monday’s episode of General Hospital will be a special one. Earlier this week, news arrived that several of the actors would be participating in a rendition of A Christmas Carol. Michael Easton (Finn) will be playing Scrooge while other actors involved include Kathleen Gati (Liesel Obrecht), Roger Howarth (Franco), Maura West (Ava), and many more.

With it being Christmas week, there will be preemptions as well. Christmas Eve is scheduled to air an encore episode of the show, but there is some hope that because of the delay with the recent preemptions, a new episode could be shown.

At this point, though, nothing has been said other than it will be an encore episode. Christmas Day will also be preempted as it has been in previous years.

The residents of Port Charles haven’t gotten into the Christmas spirit quite yet, but Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) got a miracle when Franco woke up with his memories. Despite trying to protect him from all of the happenings while he was Drew, he will learn some of the truth.

Look for Franco’s reaction to some of the events to be heartbreaking, especially when it comes to the news about Drew (Billy Miller) and his reported death.

There is going to be some tension in the world of Fanna. Finn and Anna (Finola Hughes) will have a difference of opinions, which could lead to something they haven’t experienced before.

Will it be because of Peter (Wes Ramsey) and his possible connection to everything that has happened with Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and Franco?

Jason (Steve Burton) made a compelling case, and Anna is nobody’s fool.

