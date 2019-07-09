General Hospital spoilers: Dustin Phillips is the new guy

General Hospital fans are rumbling today about the new guy in Port Charles, and we’ve got the details about the man who could be Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) next paramour.

But first, let’s sidetrack and discuss this ludicrous online dating prowler storyline. If this plot is the only way that Lulu can meet men, then something is seriously wrong. It makes her look childish and reckless since the last time she pursued a crazy lead, major harm came to her friends.

Did she not learn? Apparently not, because she’s trying to nab some guy who robs his online date’s home when they’re supposed to be hooking up. What could go wrong? She’s on her umpteenth fake date and no luck in nabbing the bad guy yet.

But today she may have nabbed a good guy. Yea?

It seems like a far fetched and contrived way to get Lulu back on track, but this could be Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) replacement? I know, those words are harsh for millions of Lante fans.

Nonetheless, faux date Dustin Phillips (Mark Lawson) and Lulu hit it off. They seemed to spark, and he definitely is into her.

Of course, she tells him the truth about why she met up with him but chances are we may be seeing Dustin again.

Unless Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has her way! Maxie won’t rest until Dante returns, whether he’s ready or not. Does she not believe in rehab? Is she an Amy Winehouse fan?

Throwing caution to the wind just like her bestie does, Maxie asked Frisco to help find Dante. What kind of chaos will ensue after this adventure?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Fun fact: Mark Lawson played Brody Lovett on One Life to Live.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.