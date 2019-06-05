General Hospital speculation: Is Kim leaving GH?

General Hospital fans should be on red alert after Kim (Tamara Braun) was seen having a bit of a snit fit in Tanzania yesterday. She and Drew (Billy Miller) are set to scatter their son’s ashes, and he definitely didn’t like what he saw.

When he came in the room Kim was drinking coffee. All well and good. However, as Drew reminded her, the next day they are set to scale Mt. Kilimanjaro in order to release Oscar (Garren Stitt). It was Oscar’s hope that he be set free there, and his parents are willing to oblige one of the teen’s final wishes.

Drew told Kim to get a good night’s rest, but she wasn’t buying it. She snapped that she doesn’t want to sleep. Uh oh.

Surely these two don’t plan to summit, but still, with the thin air, freezing temps, and physical exertion, they should be in somewhat good shape. Kim has been grieving heavily, as has Drew, and this seems like a convenient set-up for disaster.

Apparently when she dreams it is of Oscar being alive, something that any mother would find hard after losing her son.

Drew offers to do this alone, but will Kim let him? Explosive show spoilers reveal that Kim loses it on the mountain. What does this mean?

Drew has more ties to Port Charles than Kim, including the Quartermaines. He has also called a truce with Jason (Steve Burton). On the other hand, Kim is kind of on her own. Sure she’s a doctor, but there are lots of those on GH. And her love interest, Julian (William deVry) is more of a pity party as he’s really into Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Since Oscar’s death we haven’t seen Kim much, as her ties to other characters are tenuous.

Will Kim come back from Kilimanjaro? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.