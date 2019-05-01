General Hospital shocker: Is there a miracle cure for Oscar?

Hold on to your hats General Hospital fans, a shocking new video tease reveals that Oscar (Garren Stitt) just may have a chance at life! Soap fans know that where there’s a will there’s a way, but could it be possible that the lovable teen with a terminal brain tumor finds a way to cheat death?

Even though Oscar himself has made a goodbye video and has been checking items off his bucket list like mad, his loved ones are not ready to let him go just yet. Oscar’s parents Kim (Tamara Braun) and Drew (Billy Miller) are having a solemn chat in the dark about their son when Drew blurts out, “maybe Oscar’s not fighting a losing battle.” Is this just wishful thinking on his part?

Next, Oscar and Joss (Eden McCoy) are alone when he exclaims, “I don’t understand it but I feel better,” and Joss has a look of disbelief cross her face.

What in the world is going on here? This is the first day of May Sweeps, but would the sudser be so cruel as to extend hope that beloved Oscar can beat his illness? Fans would love that to happen of course, as seeing the smart, funny teen waste away has been hard and definitely a reason to grab for the tissues.

But in an unnerving scene, we see Terry (Cassandra James) tell Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), “The story still ends up the same way.” Is she referring to her doomed patient or something else dire and dramatic at the hospital?

The video also shows Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) in what appears to be an intense discussion with the Dimpled Don telling his wife how to be a good example. We’ll reserve comment on Sonny telling anyone how to act appropriately!

General Hospital Tease: May 1st, 2019 The story still ends up the same way. Posted by General Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Be sure to tune in today and find out what stunning developments unravel!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.