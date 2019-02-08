General Hospital Rumors: Griffin is Kevin’s next victim on GH!

Matt Cohen from General Hospital. Pic credit: Carrie Nelson/@ImageCollect

Hot on the heels of speculation that Matt Cohen (Griffin Munro) is out at General Hospital, today’s scandalous episode may have revealed the how and why of this juicy rumor!

According to Soap Hub, Cohen is out at GH, and although the rumor is unconfirmed, speculation about the good doc’s demise have been gathering steam for months.

Then comes today! The look that serial killer Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) shot Griffin was deadly when he spied he and Ava (Maura West) hugging.

We all know that Kevin is lusting to kill again, and who better than his squeeze’s ex? Will Ryan eliminate what he sees as competition for Ava’s affection?

That remains to be seen, but tomorrow’s Friday Cliffhanger may be an epic episode not to be missed!

Cohen debuted on GH in 2016. He came on board to treat Sonny (Maurice Benard), who was suffering a gunshot wound. At the time he was a man of mystery but fans quickly surmised he had a connection to Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan).

Of course Anna (Finola Hughes) was drawn to him, and for good reason: he turned out to be Duke’s son.

He performed a miracle on Sonny, but there was a reason for that as well: Griffin was a secret priest as well as a doctor!

Long story short, he has a penchant for bad dames, and he and Ava were once lovers before he hooked up with her daughter Kiki (Hayley Erin) behind her back. Revenge sex is a killer. Literally.

Ryan killed Kiki and now he looks set to at least try and do away with Griffin. That would really frost Ava’s shorts, as she doesn’t know she’s involved with the man who not only killed her daughter but may also kill her frenemy.

Since Kiki’s death the chill between these two has thawed somewhat so another death to mourn would certainly devastate the brusque blonde.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.