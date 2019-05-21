General Hospital: How old is bad girl Ava Jerome?

General Hospital fans got quite the treat (or was it a trick?) today as Ava (Maura West) brought down the house at the Nurses Ball. She shimmered and glittered, but in the end, ooh la la was about all there was left to say. General Hospital fans were left speechless wondering, just how old Ava is after shaking her groove thing like that!

Slinky Ava has been known to lie, and her age is a sensitive subject! We can tell you that her gorgeous alter ego Maura West is 47 years young!

For many of those years, the talented West has been entertaining soap audiences. She debuted on As the World Turns as Carly Tenney in 1995 and stayed for a year before returning in 1997. From there, she stuck around until the soap went off the air in 2010.

In 2010, Maura West showed up on The Young and the Restless as Diane Jenkins, a role she had for just a few short months.

Fast forward to 2013, when West debuted as Ava Jerome on General Hospital.

Since that time she’s a been a bad, bad girl, concocting all sorts of shameless schemes. Her latest ordeal has, in many ways, been brought on all by herself.

Poor Ava was the deluded girlfriend of presumed-dead serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), thought to have perished in an epic fire.

This was exactly why she was torching up the place today with a flaming backdrop and a dark set. She is trying to lure the sadistic monster out of hiding, and guess what—he’s baaaack!

Yep, demented Ryan knocked out Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) backstage and is on his way to claim his one and only. The only question is, how many people get hurt before the psycho is taken down once and for all? Or, for as long as his next presumed-dead stint lasts!

Fun fact: Maura West has been married to her former As the World Turns co-star Scott DeFreitas for the past 19 years!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.