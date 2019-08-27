General Hospital: Are Dustin and Neil too good to be true?

There’s a couple of General Hospital men whose pasts may be about to rear their ugly heads and bite them and their loved ones where it hurts the most.

What do we really know about Neil (Joe Flanigan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson)? Zilch really. But, each is in the orbit of a lovely General Hospital lady, with the potential for their relationships to make a giant leap forward. Should Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) take out some relationship insurance before they go much further with Neil and Dustin?

From what we do know major love disasters may be lurking around the horizon for these two, and that would be a shame given that the women definitely don’t deserve more heartbreak.

Poor Lulu is rebounding from a divorce, and let’s face it, Dustin seems like the perfect guy. Maybe too perfect. He’s helpful, charming, easy on the eyes and always in the right place at the right time. He’s got a stable job as a teacher and is savvy enough to run a rideshare gig in the summer for extra money. He’s got a killer smile—could it be hiding a malicious intent?

Neil is a top-notch doctor with a penchant for online dating. When he first appeared, a very young-looking date walked up to him, looked him up and down then declared you’re old enough to be my father then walked away. Oh my, should we even go there? Now Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) has seen him on a local cruise date looking unhappy.

Alexis is a trouble magnet for bad boys. Everything about Neil seems professional and responsible. That’s what’s got me worried. Should she do due diligence into his past?

Should Lulu wonder if she’s bagged the online burglar without even knowing it?

Both of these ladies are smart enough to know better, but that probably won’t stop them from stepping in it again where love is concerned!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.