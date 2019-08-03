Daytime and Hallmark star Jen Lilley welcomes a baby girl

Daytime drama and Hallmark fans will want to send warm wishes and congratulations to Jen Lilley who gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Julie Evangeline Wayne on July 30 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Lilley, who starred on Days Of our Lives from 2013 to 2018 and General Hospital from 2011 to 2012, now has three adorable children who call her mom.

In an exclusive interview with People, Lilley shared some of the highlights leading up to her delivery.

Jen Lilley and her husband could not have planned things better, because her water broke while she was in a doctor visit! Lilley says she was relieved because she worried about whether she would realize when it was the real thing versus false labor.

But first, the parents-to-be enjoyed lunch together, took a stroll through a park, and savored the knowledge that their beautiful baby girl was on her way.

Lilley shared that she had been in labor for 22 hours, which she described as, “exhausting and excruciating.” But in the end, her daughter’s arrival was, “peaceful and joyous.” The expectant mom had her husband and her two best friends with her through the journey.

Although she was given an epidural, at first it only worked on one side of her body. Within an hour, however, it had fully kicked in.

“I was beyond relieved the epidural came just in time,” says Lilley. “It gave me a few minutes to rally and center all of my energy, love and affection on my daughter, who was such a champion through the entire process.”

We wish the new mom nothing but the best as she, her husband, and beautiful children travel forward as a family.

Congratulations Jen Lilley!