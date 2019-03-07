Days of our Lives’ timeless Marlena: Deidre Hall’s age will amaze you!

With Jarlena front and center this week fans are asking: How old is Marlena on Days of Our Lives as well as how old is John Black? Prepare to be amazed fans, because these two timeless legends appear to be forever young!

Deidre Hall is 71-years young and Drake Hogestyn is 65-years young, with neither one showing signs of stopping the magnificent run they’ve enjoyed on NBC’s DOOL.

And that’s good news for viewers who are enthralled with their latest storyline, involving yet another one of John’s secret sons.

This week, poor Marlena was told by snarky Victor (John Aniston) that her hubby is trainwreck Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) dad. Of course, Marlena confronted John who has been keeping this scandalous secret with the baby mama, Diana (Judith Chapman).

Doc implores, “Were you ever going to tell me that?” Oops, John is so sorry he kept it hush-hush! If you thought this little snafu would jar Jarlena, think again! He tells her that their love is eternal and she agrees, so they’re all good.

She wants to tell Leo but also has her suspicions about Diana’s credibility. They agree to confront this mess head-on together and plan to get DNA evidence at the Kiriakis mansion. Aren’t they bold and brazen?

While Marlena chatted up both Diana and Victor, ex-spy John climbed the stairs and stole Leo’s toothbrush!

But the real bombshell fell on flummoxed Diana when Marlena thanked Victor for spilling the beans. Jarlena forever or words to that effect is what she told her love rival, and all Diana could do was pick her jaw up off the floor.

Triumphant about sticking it to another one of John’s supposed baby mamas, Marlena and John prepare to get a DNA test.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.