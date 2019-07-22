Days of our Lives spoilers: Tripp’s last air date revealed  

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Salem will be a lot less beautiful as Lucas Adams departs the role of Tripp Dalton.

Viewers can enjoy the blonde hottie roughly through August, preemptions notwithstanding. Adams is reported to exit the canvas on August 27.

This makes Haley Chen’s (Thia Megia) meltdown a bit more comprehensible. Out of the blue, she is having panic attacks, delusions and/or PTSD about Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). Which is not shocking given the fact that the vixen terrorized the younger crew until she was shipped off to the sanitarium.

But out of nowhere, Haley and J.J. (Casey Moss) moved in with Tripp, and now this. So, will she lose it and kill Tripp? Excuse the bluntness, but sometimes the soapy writing is all over the wall.

Haley has experienced instability ever since her debut when J.J. rescued her from a suicide attempt. She’s back in town after being deported, following a lengthy immigration plotline that promised to sizzle, fizzled, and now apparently is back to square one with the heroine needing help, stat. It can’t help her state of mind that she’s back in the traumatic place where she was faux-married under duress to Tripp.

Back to Tripp. The character debuted in 2017, and his dad Patch (Stephen Nichols) is about to return to town. Will it be because Tripp is danger?

Tripp came to Salem after Patch tracked him down after his mom Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) kept him a secret. Tripp had trouble fitting in but eventually took after his good-guy dad. After romancing a couple of the ladies, he settled on Claire only to learn that she was a major con with a penchant for fire. Perhaps Claire will escape and go on a killing spree?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.