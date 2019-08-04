Days of our Lives spoilers: Ted is dead, Eli is anointed, and Rex confronts Eric

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 5 reveal that death comes to Salem, while a major himbo is conned by a major vixen.

Here’s everything you need to know to kick start your week!

Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) loose lips (in more ways than one!) ruin her marriage to Rex (Kyle Lowder). After hearing her call out Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) name while they were in bed, he finally gets a clue that Sarah is into his brother, not him.

Rex also has the nerve to confront Eric in spite of his history of being a serial cheater.

Much worse off is poor Ted (Gilles Marini) who doesn’t make it out of Salem alive. He was a major sleazeball, liar and cheat, but did he deserve to die for it?

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) thinks so! Ted has the gall to confront Kristen over her misdeeds, which is like the pot calling the kettle black. She wastes no time plugging him with a bullet from her favorite little gun and that’s the end of that argument.

Later, a gobsmacked Stefan (Brandon Barash) discovers Ted’s lifeless body. As crafty as she is, Kristen successfully makes it look like the new groom Stefan is the killer du jour.

Kristen is a busy girl and she doesn’t let a little thing like bloodshed stop her from coming on to Brady (Eric Martsolf) albeit in her Nicole (Arianne Zucker) mask. This time the lovable lunk gives in. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) gives Kristen a run for her money in the business department. Chic Gabi has a huge bombshell to drop that will surprise everyone.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) has the only bright news for the day as he tells everyone that Eli (Lamon Archey) is the new police commissioner. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has been canned, as if she were ever qualified to begin with.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.