Days of our Lives spoilers: How will Chloe exit Salem?

Fans of Days of our Lives’ Chloe Lane are no doubt counting down the days until the brunette vixen’s departure, hoping against hope that something drastic changes to keep her in Salem.

While that scenario doesn’t look to be in the cards, they can take comfort in the fact that while Chloe may be off-screen soon, there are a couple of things to look forward to where Bjorlin is concerned.

For one, the lovely and talented actress is scheduled to appear with a couple of her fellow co-stars, Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Kassie DePaiva (Eve) at a fan event in October. You can check out the details, plus tons of colorful pics of the lovely star, on her Instagram.

And, if the past is any indicator, Chloe will no doubt pop back up in Salem at some future point in time. Bjorlin debuted as Chloe, aka Ghoul Girl, way back in 1999. She has come and gone over the years, and her latest return kicked off in March.

Chloe has ties to Salem, and it’s simply unfathomable to think that viewers will never see her again. She hasn’t had much going on in the way of storyline recently unless you count that botched fauxmance with Stefan (Brandon Barash).

This week, she’s had airtime with several major characters, however, which means that we may see more of her before her final airdate which is reported to be in late August or early September.

Brady took her into his confidence about sleeping with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) who was really Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in a look-alike mask. It’s unlikely that Chloe won’t have something pithy to say to “Nicole” about this rendezvous.

She also confirmed plans with Jarlena to celebrate their anniversary at Doug’s Place. She’ll have lots of strategizing to do, especially since each half of the married pair think they’re planning a unique event, unbeknownst to the other.

How will Chloe exit Salem this time around?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.