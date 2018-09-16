Days of our Lives Ciara Brady: Meet the talented actress Victoria Konefal

Days of our Lives fans are about to learn what really makes gorgeous but rebellious Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) tick in the coming days and weeks. Thanks to her involvement in a tangle of front-burner plots, the chestnut-haired beauty will be front and center as fall unfurls.

But what do we really know about the talented actress who portrays Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) daughter? It’s time to find out a bit more about Victoria Konefal!

The 21-year old New York native debuted on NBC’s legendary soap on December 1, 2017. Prior to landing the plum role of Ciara, Victoria Konefal had roles in the films Fog City and Forgetting Sandy Class in 2015. Last year, she appeared in the films Circus Cane, Deadly Exchange, and The Wrong Crush. She also appeared in one episode of Modern Family in 2016.

Victoria Konefal has an older brother and sister and has been studying acting since middle school. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the beautiful thespian shared that she attended a professional performing arts middle school as well as high school (LaGuardia High School in New York) prior to relocating to Los Angeles. Konefal described the experience as “acting boot camp.”

Fun Fact: in 2015 Konefal participated in a beauty pageant competition and won the title, “Miss Poland USA.”

Her training has obviously served her well, as Victoria Konefal landed firmly on her feet when she dropped straight into a front-burner storyline as Ciara on Days of our Lives.

Shortly after she joined the soap, her character had a gruesome motorcycle accident and she was found by the infamous Necktie Killer as she lay helpless in the road!

These two eventually became friends, but not everyone is happy about their Beauty and the Beast relationship. Fast forward to the present day, where last week her mom arrested Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), but he’s claiming he was framed.

Is Hope really a dirty cop? And if so, will her despicable actions only serve to push Ciara and Ben closer together? Tune in next week and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.