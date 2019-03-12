Dante returns to General Hospital this week as a villain?!

The moment that General Hospital fans (and Lulu) have been waiting for arrives this week when Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) finally shows his face! You can see the handsome guy with your own eyes in the promo video below.

General Hospital Promo: Sonny's Search For Dante THIS WEEK ON #GH… Dante's back in action. But is he the same man who left Port Charles? Posted by General Hospital on Monday, March 11, 2019

That lovable hero turns up in Turkey, but what happens next is anyone’s guess! Will he be reunited with Lulu (Emme Rylan)? Does Sonny (Maurice Benard) have an opportunity to chastise his errant son for going undercover and then going rogue?

Or is it curtains for Dante when Sonny and Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), Americans sticking out like sore thumbs among the locals, start asking dangerous questions about his whereabouts?

All we know up to this point is that goodhearted Dante felt it necessary to accept a WSB assignment to save the world as only he can. He’s been deep undercover, with little wife Lulu fretting away lonely nights at home. Almost.

There was that time crazed killer Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) stabbed her like a juicy porterhouse steak and left her to die.

She’s alive and well now, but her loved ones deemed it dire enough that Dante must be found and told the shocking news.

It appears that Dante is ambulatory and hunky as ever, but how long he stays that way remains to be seen.

In fact, there is wild speculation that Dante may have encountered a little brainwashing while overseas. Could it be that the good guy has gone rogue for all the wrong reasons?

Meanwhile, Lulu will no doubt be cheered up by the news that her hubby is still breathing, unlike Ryan (yea, right!) and a few of his Port Chuck victims. The poor blonde blames herself for some of this mayhem and is beating herself up something fierce.

Will Dante swoop in to save the day … and the damsel?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.