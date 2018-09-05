Cait Fairbanks: All you need to know about the actress who plays Tessa on The Young and the Restless

Cait Fairbanks plays Tessa on The Young and the Restless and since arriving on the show she has caused plenty of upset among viewers. Genoa City has two residents who have become smitten by her, but who will win her love?

Who is Cait Fairbanks?

Born in 1993, Cait Fairbanks has been in acting since she was a child and although music was her initial passion, she was drawn to the stage by her love of theatrical performances.

Her first job was playing the role of Samantha at the American Girl Theater, when she was just 12-years-old. That performance spawned more theatrical appearances for her including in the Heathers, which was based off the popular 80s movie.

The Young and the Restless role

When Fairbanks was called to read for her role on The Young and the Restless, she was not very confident that she’d be chosen. However, the casting director sought her out because she’d worked with the actress before and her audition was a great success.

The storyline her character is part of has proved a little controversial with the love triangle that Tess is involved in with Noah (Robert Adamson) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) causing quite quite a stir.

There has been some backlash regarding the pairing of two female characters on The Young and the Restless. Mariah and Tess aren’t cared for among many viewers, but the pairing of Noah and Tess was well received. Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes have both tried to make it authentic despite the upset.

Music

Even in her younger years, Cait Fairbanks knew she wanted to do make music. She publishes her own music and has been performing live for many years, despite initially struggling with stage fright.

Music also led Cait to love, with the actress meeting the man she currently in a serious relationship whilst performing.

Other roles

You may have seen Cait Fairbanks on an episode of Two and a Half Men, The Middle, and K.C. Undercover. In her earlier years, she appeared on an episode of TLC’s Untold Stories of the E.R and CSI: NY.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV