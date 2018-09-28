Big Brother 20 stars head to The Bold and the Beautiful

Big Brother 20 is over and Kaycee Clark was crowned the winner. Now that the houseguests are being sent back into normal life, a few of them are given opportunities with CBS.

Like in prior years, The Bold and the Beautiful will host a select few houseguests as guest stars on the show. Some of the past players who have appeared on the CBS sudser include Josh Martinez, Jessica Graf, Zach Rance, and Donny Thompson.

Now, Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson will join the list of Big Brother players who have appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. What they are doing is unclear but they were confirmed at the studio taping earlier today.

In the past, the Big Brother houseguests have been waiters at the restaurant or bar frequented by the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful. Being that there was very little prep time for Tyler and Brett, it is assumed the roles are incredibly minor and more like cameos than anything else.

No air date has been released for when you will be able to see the Big Brother houseguests on The Bold and the Beautiful. With the way the soap tapes, it is likely that Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson will be seen in mid-October.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.