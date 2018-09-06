All My Children and General Hospital alum Christopher Lawford dead at age 63

There is sad news to report from the soap world. All My Children and General Hospital alum Christopher Lawford has died. Lawford was reportedly afflicted with a medical emergency while inside a yoga studio on September 4.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said no foul play is suspected in his death. An autopsy has been scheduled although it is not known when the results will be made public. Christopher Lawford was 63 years old.

Lawford debuted as a daytime television actor on the now-defunct ABC soap, All My Children. From 1992-1995 the talented actor played Philip ‘Charlie’ Brent Jr. In 2003 soap fans became reacquainted with Lawford when he appeared as Senator Jordan on ABC’s General Hospital.

Lawford was the son of legendary Kennedy clan member Patricia Kennedy and Rat Pack-er Peter Lawford, and a nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. He was born in Santa Monica, CA, and attended Tufts University, Boston College Law School, and Harvard University.

Lawford’s forays into acting were sporadic. The Suicide Club was his first role in 1988, and his acting resume includes Tales from the Crypt, Slipstream, Frasier, Terminator 3, The Doors, and The O.C.

In 2005 Lawford’s first book, Symptoms of Withdrawal, was published which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addiction. After the publication of his debut book, a New York Times bestseller, he wrote, What Addicts Know, as well as, When Your Partner Has An Addiction.

Lawford was married three times, the last time in 2014 to Mercedes Miller, a yoga instructor. He leaves behind three children, David, Savannah, and Matthew.