Yvie Oddly on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11: Could odd queen win it all?

Yvie Oddly is ready to perform on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premieres tomorrow night on VH1. Like a few drag contestants before her, Oddly brings an odd vibe to the competition that shouldn’t be undermined.

In her VH1 bio, Yvie explains that she’s Denver’s commodity of drag oddity, and calls herself a shock queen. Usually, the contestants go for the beauty and the glam look, but the rare queen goes for art and beauty, which could capture the attention of the judges.

Yvie draws her inspiration from Thierry Mugler and Christeene. While Yvie doesn’t list her talents as being dancing and singing, she does say that she’s known for bringing her brain, so she could outsmart her competition.

Yvie Oddly is open and honest on Instagram, revealing emotional times throughout the journey to where Oddly is today. In the post above, Oddly talks about seven years of dramatic and emotional evolutions and Ramen dinners.

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be both surprised and happy to see Yvie’s interesting take on drag. It’s both beautiful and artistic, and it will surely stand out to the judges.

But another interesting thing about Yvie is that she doesn’t necessarily identify her drag persona as female. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in drag, where she colored her beard and used the caption, “gender is out.”

Yvie Oddly is definitely someone to watch on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as the unique and artistic kind of drag always captures the attention of the judges.

However, whether Yvie survives throughout the competition depends on her performances and how she changes up her drag each week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.