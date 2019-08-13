Will you be there for them? Friends celebrates 25 years in local theaters this fall

Are still reeling from the news that the TV series Friends will be leaving Netflix in early 2020? You might take solace that you can celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary at your local theater with your friends.

Twelve of the most popular episodes of Friends will screen at over 1,000 movie theaters across the U.S. on Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2 through Fathom Events. The special celebration’s title is The One With The Anniversary.

So, why would you want to watch the show on the big screen? Each night, four episodes will screen, remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Plus, the screenings will include never-before-seen content and interviews. Each night will only take 1 hour 40 minutes of your time.

Episodes are remarkably short when you take out the commercials.

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast,” said Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian. “It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

The Friends episodes shown includes:

September 23: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

September 28: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

October 2: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

Friends premiered on September 22, 1994, and ran for 10 years on NBC. Amazingly, all six cast members (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc) stayed with the show until the end, which aired on May 6, 2004.

Locations of the participating theaters and tickets for the celebration will become available starting on August 16 at the Fathom Events website.