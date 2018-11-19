Will Kenya Moore be back on Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Let’s face it, Real Housewives of Atlanta ratings are down, causing quite a few interesting RHOA rumors lately with one of the most prominent being the imminent return of Kenya Moore.

After angering producers last season, Kenya was only offered a friend role on Season 11 but with viewers dropping out, will Bravo bring Kenya back in order to save the series?

Last week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta brought in just over 1.8 million viewers, which was down from the week before. With fewer viewers tuning in each week, there have been several reports that producers are scrambling to increase interest in their most popular Real Housewives series.

One RHOA rumor that was floating around had to do with the possible firing of NeNe Leakes or Kandi Burruss or both though that report has also been refuted as untrue. The other RHOA rumor that seems to be cosigned by Kandi herself is that Kenya Moore will be coming back but she’s not actually talking about this season.

“I wasn’t happy about Kenya not being here,” Kandi told Hip Hollywood. “But, with that being said, I feel like everything happens for a reason and I feel like more than anything she really needed to just focus on having a healthy pregnancy. Because this is something she’s wanted forever and ever.”

When asked if Kenya Moore was done with RHOA for good or if she might make a return, Kandi warned fans not to count her friend out.

“I think she’ll probably come back next year, hopefully,” Kandi said. “I’m gonna speak it into existence.”

So it looks like at least one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members wants Kenya Moore back. If she can prove that ratings really would go back up, we might actually see Kenya twirl right back in front of the cameras whether it be later this season or next.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.