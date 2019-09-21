Will & Grace cast: Ryan Phillippe to guest star in final season

Will & Grace cast news has Ryan Phillippe guest-starring during the final season of the show. He is one of many people the show will be adding for its swan song on NBC.

The show’s initial run was from 1998-2006. It came back in 2017 for a ninth and tenth season. Now, Season 11 will debut on NBC in 2020.

In addition to Phillippe, who will play himself on the Will & Grace cast, the show is bringing on Billie Lourd and Demi Lovato in additional roles.

According to EW, “Lourd’s character is the granddaughter of Bobbi Adler, who was played on the show by Debbie Reynolds, Lourd’s real-life grandmother.”

In regard to Lovato, EW reported that “the singer-actress [is] playing the role of Jenny, a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will in an unexpected way.”

Will & Grace adds Ryan Phillippe and Billie Lourd as guest stars for final season https://t.co/w5s4BhU1Aq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 19, 2019

Ryan Phillippe took a spin on One Life to Live

Countless superstars have launched their careers on daytime dramas, including movie heartthrob Ryan Phillippe, who starred on ABC’s One Life to Live from 1992-1993.

Soap fans will have another chance to catch the actor on the small screen when he guests on the eleventh season of NBC’s Will and Grace.

The 45-year-old Delaware native was just 17 years old when he was tapped to play Billy Douglas. The show’s head writer, Michael Malone, created the character, which is credited as being the first gay teen on television.

The storyline provided plot points for several characters, helping to preach tolerance and acceptance. That experience for Phillippe should roll nicely into his new role.

Phillippe’s professional and personal lives hit their stride after leaving OLTL. He met fellow actor Reese Witherspoon in 1997 and they married in 1999. The pair have two children together and eventually divorced; Phillippe has a daughter from a subsequent relationship.

Phillippe’s acting credits include I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions, and he is now set to appear as himself on Will & Grace.

Do you think he’ll give a shout out to his soap opera roots? Be sure to tune in and find out! Fun fact: Phillippe has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Will & Grace Season 11 will debut episodes on NBC in 2020.