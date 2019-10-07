Will All American Season 2 be on Netflix, and when?

The sports drama All American will return tonight on The CW to bring fans more answers of where things left off last season.

The show, which focuses on Spencer (Daniel Ezra), a talented football player from South Crenshaw and recruited by Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) of Beverly Hills, went onto gain favorable ratings and reviews during its first season. So, it’s no surprise that viewers are eager to see what’s in store next on the show.

That said, most audiences might wait to binge the entire thing when it eventually drops on Netflix. But will this happen? Will All American Season 2 be on Netflix? Here is everything to know on if and when Season 2 will release on the streaming service.

What is All American Season 2 about?

When the show ended last season, Spencer faced-off against his old school South Crenshaw in the championship. They went on to win the game but almost at a cost of permanently injuring his friend Chris in the game. Plus, after the victory, Coach Baker resigned from his position due to cheating and his own family issues.

Spencer this season will be faced with a hard choice with his absent father returning home and asking him to return to South Crenshaw football. Plus, with Billy Baker resigning, if the new coach is a challenge for him, it could incentivize Spencer to move from Beverly Hills.

The Season 2 premiere will drop tonight at 8/7c and it will surely be a premiere that fans will not want to miss.

When will All American Season 2 be on Netflix?

As of right now, Season 1 of All American is available for streaming on the Netflix platform, so one can easily assume the next chapter will eventually be released on there as well. In fact, most of The CW programs typically release on Netflix under a contractual understanding.

How does this contract work? Well, as Netflix Life notes, The CW has an agreement on paper that every show on the network drops on Netflix approximately eight days after the season finale. Unfortunately, we do not know when the finale of Season 2 will be as of right now.

That being said, the Season 1 finale hit the airwaves on March 20 of last year. Knowing this, one can presume it might hit Netflix late March or early April of 2020.

Until then, tune in tonight for the Season 2 premiere of All American and stay tuned for more updates at Monsters & Critics for more Netflix release dates.

All American Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.