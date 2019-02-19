Why was Friends From College canceled on Netflix?

Friends From College, the comedy series by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, is no longer. News of the show coming to an end was shared last night by Stoller on Twitter, who simply revealed that the show would not be coming back for the third season.

The Netflix original series premiered with the first 8 episodes on July 14, 2017, and the second season premiered on January 11, 2019, with an additional 8 episodes. After 16 episodes, Netflix is pulling the plug.

Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day! — nicholasstoller 🇺🇸 (@nicholasstoller) February 19, 2019

While Netflix didn’t provide a reason for ending the show, the streaming service did share a statement about the decision, revealing that they were grateful for the show’s creators.

“Friends From College will not return for a third season. We’re grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show. We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse, Jae Suh Park, and Billy Eichner,” read the statement from Netflix.

While there appears to be no connection to the massive Marvel purge, the news of the cancellation did come on the same day that Jessica Jones and The Punisher were canceled as well.

Netflix hasn’t revealed what the ratings were for the show, but critics at Rotten Tomatoes gave the show an average rating of 4.78/10 with 47 reviews being rotten and 15 being fresh.

When the news started spreading on Twitter, people shared their disappointment with Netflix’s decision to cancel the show after just 16 episodes.

At present time, Friends From College is available on Netflix and it appears that the show will stay on Netflix as an Original Series. However, a third season won’t be coming to the streaming service.

