Why is The Big Bang Theory ending? Final season announced as show canceled

The Big Bang Theory is finally ending — but why? The sitcom has been on air for more than a decade since it first hit our screens back in September 2007.

But CBS has now announced that Season 12 will be its swansong, despite still being a hugely popular show with upwards of 15 million people tuning in each episode.

So what went wrong, and why is The Big Bang Theory ending?

According to reports, the main reason is that Jim Parsons, aka Sheldon Cooper, wanted to leave.

Entertainment Weekly says the star was “ready to walk” from the show, which earned him a reported $1million per episode.

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the show had been cancelled in a joint statement, saying: “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory starts on Monday, September 24,