Why is Jon Seda leaving Chicago P.D. as Antonio Dawson?

Actor Jon Seda is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. His run as Antonio Dawson is coming to an end.

Seda appeared as a detective on Chicago Fire before NBC spun off that show into Chicago P.D. He continued in the role of Dawson, but it was fleshed out even further.

The character of Dawson was also involved in another spin-off, as Seda went to work on Chicago Justice for NBC. It only lasted for 13 episodes in 2017, leading to Dawson returning to the Chicago P.D. cast.

It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world. To my cast #Family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/pJRwphtMAu — Jon Seda (@JonSeda) April 20, 2019

Jon Seda leaving Chicago P.D. cast

When Jon Seda appears on the May 22 episode of Chicago P.D., that could be the last time that viewers ever see the character of Antonio Dawson in a new episode.

It has long been noted that NBC has enjoyed working with Seda, which is why he has appeared on so many shows for the network. When it comes to the character of Dawson, though, it appears that the character had reached the end of his story.

There is still a lot of mystery surrounding exactly how the character of Antonio Dawson has been written out of the Chicago P.D. cast. A lot of Season 6 has been leading up to the possibility, especially with a tense investigation about the Intelligence team taking place.

Police Superintendent Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) is very close to becoming the mayor of Chicago. Before he takes that office, Kelton has made it his mission to get rid of Voigt’s (Jason Beghe) team.

In regard to why Jon Seda is leaving Chicago P.D. as Antonio Dawson, the actor may not have been given a choice in the situation. It may have simply been a moment where the writers and producers of the show respected him enough to let him know before a decision even had to be made.

Will Antonio die in the season finale of Chicago P.D.? Or will his character survive to possibly reappear on the show at a later date? Make sure to tune in for the May 22 episode.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.