Why is Cable leaving Bull? Is Annabelle Attanasio gone from the show forever?

Cable is leaving Bull and fans want to know why. But is Annabelle Attanasio gone from the show forever? There is some bad news in this article, so readers should make sure to have seen the Season 3 premiere before reading any further.

The first episode of the new season aired on Tuesday night (September 24). During the episode, called The Ground Beneath Their Feet, the show took a turn that viewers aren’t going to soon forget.

Near the beginning of the episode, Cable, who is the computer expert for the show, is alluded to briefly. One character suggests that they heard she had called in sick. Later, it becomes a more important plot point, as characters at the firm start getting worried. The worry turns to concern.

The death of Cable

Later in the episode, more information begins to come out and some of the characters start to learn the fate of their beloved co-worker.

Cable died when her rental car plunged into the river after a bridge collapse. Police divers end up finding her body, confirming that she won’t be returning to the show.

It’s a tragic moment in the series that will lead to a lot of saddened viewers.

Annabelle Attanasio leaving Bull

Fans want to know why Cable is leaving Bull. The answer is that Annabelle Attanasio needed time away from the show to direct her first movie.

A report from the past summer shed more light on the situation. Attanasio issued a statement about her decision and the future of her character on Bull.

“I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years. Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on Bull. CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity. While I will miss Cable dearly, I am so thrilled about this new chapter in my career.”

Not quite the end of Cable

While Annabelle Attanasio is leaving Bull, it doesn’t mean that this is the last time that the character of Cable McCrory will be referenced.

Jill Hennessy will soon join the show in a story arc. Hennessy plays Cable’s mother, bringing another dynamic to the show.

Add in the fact that the characters have to deal with a friend’s death and Cable’s name will be mentioned quite a bit in the near future.

Bull airs Monday nights on CBS at 10/9c each week.